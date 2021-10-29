Pres. Ali assures of salary increases for public servants by year-end

President Dr Irfaan Ali today reiterated his commitment to providing salary increases for public servants before the end of the year.

“We’re committed to increases for the public servants and that commitment will be fulfilled before the end of the year,” the Head of State asserted during a press conference today.

Earlier this year, President Ali had announced that public servants will receive a retroactive salary increase by year-end.

At the time, the Guyanese leader had outlined that his administration’s vision for public servants is not just about pay hikes.

“We’re looking at the mechanism that will allow every public servant to own their own home. They also benefit from the COVID cash grant….we want to empower public servants so that their children too can benefit from the scholarship programme. The public servants themselves are benefiting. And we are happy about this. So let us not limit the discourse only to the tax waivers and breaks and reversals. All of us benefit, including the public servants. So, it’s a holistic approach,” he had explained.