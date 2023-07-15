Pres. Ali asks Tim Hortons to extend franchise into South America

President Dr Irfaan Ali has called on Canadian High Commissioner to Guyana Mark Berman for assistance in getting the popular coffeehouse franchise, Tim Hortons to come to South America.

“I believe that the Canadian High Commissioner has to do some more work to ensure the franchise holder extend their franchise into South America…,” he lightheartedly expressed during Canada Day reception on Thursday.

“I’ve inquired about this franchise’s presence in Guyana and I was told that there are at least three applications for the franchise to come to Guyana but the franchise has not made a corporate decision as yet as to whether they’re extending into South America,” the President explained.

Tim Hortons is a Canadian multinational coffeehouse and restaurant chain, with 5352 restaurants in 15 countries, as of June 30, 2022.

Already, popular US coffeehouse Starbucks has established its presence in Guyana, opening its first store in April and it is already working on expanding to other locations across the country.

--- ---