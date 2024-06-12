Pres. Ali arrives in The Bahamas for 3rd AfriCaribbean Trade & Investment Forum

President Dr Irfaan Ali has arrived in The Bahamas to participate in the 3rd AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF2024) at the Baha Mar Convention Centre in Nassau.

President Ali is the keynote speaker at the forum, which is being held in conjunction with the 31st African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Advisory Group.

The AGM is scheduled for Saturday June 15, with seminars and plenaries comprising the AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum taking place from June 12-14.

