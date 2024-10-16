Pres. Ali announces one-off $100,000 cash grant to every Guyanese 18 and older

President Dr Irfaan Ali has announced that the $200,000 cash grant per household initiative has been re-examined and will now be updated to provide a $100,000 cash grant to every citizen age 18 and over.

He said this decision was made based on feedback following last week’s announcement of the $200,000 cash grant per household, including complications within families and the fear of being bypassed.

“It is the understanding of the complexity there is even within and among families and understanding the importance of feedback that we have received including internal family conflict about access and distribution of the grant. We’ve seen recently a rush to transfer registration of utility meters and a rush to prepare tenancy agreements, all of which is aimed at establishing a distinct household as well as other complications that may arise in administering these benefits,” he explained.

All persons will need to access the grant would be a national identification card or a passport.

The new method of allocation will remove the burden of administering the benefit, simplifying access, improving ease of verification, minimising conflicts, and ensuring transparency in the delivery of the grant.

“Of paramount importance is ensuring equitable distribution amongst and within households and across the population at large” the President added.

