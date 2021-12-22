Pres. Ali announces one month tax-free bonus for Joint Services

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Dr Irfaan Ali moments ago announced one month tax-free salary for all members of the Joint Services.

The announcement was made on his social media pages.

Yesterday, the Guyana Government a one-off two-week tax-free bonus to be paid to all government employees in the health sector, at a total estimated cost of $612 million benefiting 9,200 employees in the sector.

These announcements come less than one week after the Government completed processing and paying the 7 percent across-the-board increase to all central government employees along with their December salaries which placed $10.5 billion in the hands of 50,000 public servants, teachers and members of the Disciplined Services.