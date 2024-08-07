Pres. Ali announces improved security, infrastructure for Bourda Market vendors

In light of continued negligence by the opposition-controlled Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC), the government will commence swift interventions to bring relief to vendors at Bourda Market.

During an impromptu walkabout by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali Wednesday morning, vendors whined about the lack of security in the area, leading to instances of robberies and other malpractices.

These criminal activities, one vendor highlighted, are being perpetuated by motorcycle bandits in the wee hours and cries to the City Council are being disregarded.

In response, the head of state assured that swift action would be taken for the Guyana Police Force (GPF) to engage the sellers.

According to President Ali, they will also be tasked with erecting a containerised police outpost to monitor the activities around the market.

An initiative to hook cameras to a screen so the police can effectively monitor the area will be examined.

Moreover, the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development is tasked with examining ways to improve the infrastructure of the iconic market square, to ensure vendors work in a clean and comfortable environment.

The president said the government is considering the construction of a market tarmac and a huge shed to house vendors.

“Let us do consultations, maybe to see how we did Parika [Market] and put down one big shed, instead of all these small stands placed in a horrible condition,” the head of state expressed.

President Ali said too, that the government will intervene in the area of garbage disposable around the market since the M&CC is abdicating its duties and not bringing relief to the people.

“The City Council is not doing anything…They are collecting money from the people in the market; they’re supposed to have a constabulary out there,” he lamented.

Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Anand Persaud, and councillors attached to the City Council accompanied the president on the walkabout.

On several occasions, the government has been forced to intervene to brief relief to Georgetown residents and market vendors due to the continued negligence of the City Council. [DPI]

