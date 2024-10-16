Pres. Ali announces free education across all Govt institutions

President Dr Irfaan Ali today announced the removal of fees from all educational institutions including the Guyana School of Agriculture (GSA), Carnegie School of Home Economics, Government Technical Institutes and the Board of Industrial Training among others. This measure will take effect from January 1, 2025.

During a video statement broadcasted via social media, he noted that “this measure will benefit in excess of 3,000 persons in our population.”

The President’s announcement follows measures to remove tuition fees from the University of Guyana and the write off of student loans for that tertiary institution.

