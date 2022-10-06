Pres. Ali announces $28,000 cash grant for all old age pensioners

President Dr Irfaan Ali moments ago announced that all old age pensioners across the country will benefit from a one-off cash grant of $28,000 before the end of the year.

He said this will pump a whopping $1.8B in disposable income for this category of persons.

Since the PPP/C administration took office in 2020, senior citizens have benefitted dramatically from a number of initiatives including the increase in old age pension from 20,500 to 28,000. This measure alone placed $22B annually into the hands of pensioners.

Additionally, last year, this segment of the population benefitted from a one-off grant of $25,000, placing a total of $1.6B into their pockets.

Pensioners have also benefitted from the reintroduction of the water subsidy as well as easier access to their entitlements.

“The government will continue to respect and honour the service you’ve given to the country over the years,” President Ali said, noting that his government is committed to ensuring the quality of life they enjoy continue to improve in every regard.

“I hope that this additional benefit…will go a far way in helping you,” he expressed.