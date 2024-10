President Dr Irfaan Ali has announced a one-off injection into the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) in order to address a number of challenges affecting pensioners.

The details of how this money will be spent will be shared in Budget 2025.

Nevertheless, the President explained that this money would allow contributors who would not have met the requirement to benefit from the cash that will support better quality of living for them and allow them an opportunity for their contribution.

