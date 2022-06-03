Pres. Ali announces $100,000 for every child with a disability

President Dr Irfaan Ali this afternoon announced a $100,000 cash grant for every child living with a disability.

He made the announcement during a meeting with persons with disabilities at State House.

The Head of State also announced the establishment of a disability centre for every region that will offer variety of services to this vulnerable group of individuals.

It was recently announced that First Lady Arya Ali was able to raise just over $13 million to commence the establishment of a business centre for persons with disabilities.

In 2020, when Mrs. Ali assumed office, she prioritised PWD through her ‘InclusAbility’ initiative to support their economic and social empowerment and better integrate them into society.