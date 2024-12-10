Pres Ali announces 10% retroactive salary increase for public servants

President Ali announced earlier this morning a 10 per cent retroactive salary increase for public servants from January 1, 2024. In addition, he announced an 8 per cent salary increase for public servants in 2025.

Apart from several other increases for the joint services, the Head of State also announced that those public servants who acquire ACCA qualifications will get a $15,000 monthly allowance while those with a Master’s Degree will get an allowance of $22000.

Further, those with PhD qualifications will get a monthly allowance of $32,000. Public servants on secondment will also receive a $35,000 monthly housing allowance, as well as increases in risk, motor car and travel allowances.

There will also be an $8000 monthly allowance for public servants in certain hinterland and riverain areas. This will take effect from January 1, 2025.

Nor are the disciplined forces left out, as they will also benefit from increases to housing and risk allowances.

