Pres. Ali announces $1.6B Christmas bonus for Joint Services

Following the recently announced salary increases for all public servants, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Dr Irfaan Ali, today further announced a one-month annual bonus for members of the Joint Services.

The Head of State made this announcement during a visit to the Guyana Defence Force’s (GDF) Annual Christmas Lunch at Base Camp Seweyo on the Linden-Soesdyke Highway – headquarters of the Reserve Militia.

President Ali explained that this one-month bonus will see $1.6 billion going into the pockets of members of the Joint Services, who will also be benefiting from their monthly salary as well as the $100,000 one-off cash grant for adult Guyanese.

“One of the things I was very proud of from the first year is that when we came back in office, as your Commander-in-Chief, [I was] able to restore the annual bonus… that was taken away from. And today, I want to announce that this year, also, 12,000 of our service men and women will receive again the annual bonus…which is $1.6 billion transferred to our men and women in uniform.”

President Ali also saluted the service men and women for their service to Guyana, particularly during the Christmas time when they have to be so far away from their families.

“We are thankful for your service, your sacrifice and your commitment in continuous oath of defending our homeland and keeping Guyana safe. Today, we applaud you and ask you to applaud yourself.”

The Commander-in-Chief stressed that the Government will spare no opportunity to enhance the livelihoods and welfare of the soldiers.

President Ali further disclosed that Camp Seyweo will benefit from major upgrades.

Public servants including teachers and sugar workers have so far received a 10 per cent across-the-board salary increase for this year.

In addition, President Ali had also announced on Tuesday that they would get an eight per cent increase in 2025.

A two-year agreement reflecting these increases was signed with the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) on Monday.

--- ---