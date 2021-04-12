Preparatory works begin on Moleson Creek-El Dorado Road

Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill on Sunday inspected the alignment of the Moleson Creek to El Dorado thoroughfare.

Accompanied by engineers, officials from Region Six’s Regional Democratic Council and other stakeholders, Minister Edghill said the long-term vision is to have a roadway that will grant citizens easy access to the quarries in Orealla.

“You will be able to exploit and adequately access a lot of the resources that are in Orealla for development, more particularly stone aggregate,” the Minister said.

Minister Edghill noted that the roadway will bring down the cost of building materials and support local businesses.

The first phase of the $100 million road to El Dorado will be beyond the vicinity of the prospective Guyana-Suriname bridge.

Additionally, $400 million will be invested for miscellaneous roadworks within the Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) in the region.

Further, the Rose Hall, Corrriverton and New Amsterdam townships will each benefit from $50 million in upgrades of urban roads throughout the year.