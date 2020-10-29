Preparation ongoing for the reopening of schools in Region Five

The Ministry of Education has announced that preparatory works are ongoing for the inevitable reopening of schools in Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice).

The disclosure was made in a brief statement on the Ministry’s Facebook Page.

In sharing over 20 photos depicting the installation of washing facilities at various schools, the Ministry said “preparation for the reopening of schools in Region Five-Mahaica Berbice is ongoing. Here the construction of water troughs, sinks and other similar amenities being done at Bushlot and Novar Secondary schools.”

The Education Ministry has so far engaged hundreds of stakeholders including parents and teachers about the possible reopening of schools, particularly for students who have to write the CSEC and CAPE exams next year.

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand has so far engaged officials from One, Two, Four, Five, Six, Eight, Nine and Ten via Zoom.

Minister Manickchand told the teachers that it was the Ministry’s belief that it will be a prudent approach to consult with the teachers of these examination students in order to finalise the best possible approach in relation to a reopening.

In addressing the core issue of the reopening of schools, Minister Manickchand told the teachers that the Ministry as very limited options in this regard because of the posture taken by the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC). This body has started advertising dates for registration for students sitting the 2021 CAPE and CSEC exams.

It is for this reason that urgent actions have to be taken so that Guyana’s cohort of CSEC and CAPE students are adequately prepared to sit those examinations when a date is announced.

Moreover, the Education Minister assured the teachers that when schools eventually reopen, care packages will be provided to each teacher, which will include sanitisation materials, masks and other similar supplies.

The Ministry of Education is presently installing additional sinks and toilets at various schools across the country with the aim of getting them ready for reopening.