Preparation ongoing for arrival of 2nd powership

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works Deodat Indar today led a site visit to inspect ongoing preparation works that will interconnect the transmission line from the Mandela Avenue substation to the 75MW powership, which will soon arrive in Guyana.

The Minister was accompanied by members of executive management of the Guyana Power and Light Inc., technical directors and representatives from Kalpataru Projects International Limited (KPIL).

This powership will be stationed in the Demerara River and will, in its first phase, deliver 60 megawatts of generating capacity to the national grid while in its second phase, 15 additional megawatts of power will be delivered to the grid.

The powership will be the second one that Government, through GPL, has chartered to assist in offsetting generation shortfalls of the national grid. The first was deployed to Guyana in May this year and stationed in the Berbice River. This has been supplying 36 megawatts of power to the Demerara to Berbice interconnected grid.

