Preliminary CXC results by month-end

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) is aiming to have the preliminary examination results for the year 2022 available by the last week of August.

In a statement, the Council said it has been working assiduously at completing the marking and grading process for the timely release of this year’s examination results.

Consistent with the announced schedule for release during the last week of August or the first week of September, preliminary results for the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE), Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Certificate of Secondary Level Competence (CCSLC) will be released in St Lucia on September 5, 2022. Candidates can access their preliminary results online on the CXC portal.

This year, a decision was made to delay the start of the written and practical components of the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations and the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations (CAPE).

The new start date was May 23, 2022, and the examinations ended on July 1, 2022.