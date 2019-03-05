Pregnant woman, others injured after minibus plunges into trench

Several persons, including a pregnant woman, were rushed for medical care this morning after a Route 44 minibus skidded off the road and plunged into a trench along Vlissengen Road, Georgetown.

Reports are that minibus BLL 1949 was travelling to Georgetown with four passengers when the incident occurred.

Inews was told that passengers were taken to private health institutions while the driver, Ashton Faithful, 33, of Ogle, East Coast Demerara was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he is said to be nursing injuries to his neck.

Details to come.