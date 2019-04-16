Pregnant woman attacked by father with 10lb dumbbells

A 30-year-old woman who is five months pregnant was on Friday attacked by her father, who pelted her with 10lb dumbbells.

Reports are that the father was drunk and was harassing a worker at their Industry, Greater Georgetown home when the daughter, Divaani Dukhran intervened.

However, the father got upset with his daughter and pelted her with a dumbbell, which hit her hand.

He then picked up another dumbbell and threw it in his daughter’s direction. The pregnant woman ducked, but the weight hit her in the head.

The man has since been arrested and the woman is said to be recovering at a private city hospital.