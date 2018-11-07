Pregnant T&T woman killed days before due date

(Trinidad Guardian) Danielle Yearwood was almost nine months pregnant when she, her unborn son and the child’s father were murdered in Wallerfield on Monday afternoon.
Yearwood, 19, and husband Ricardo “Mamoo” Daloo left their home at La Plata Gardens, Valencia, earlier that day so she could undergo her final ultrasound when they were attacked by gunmen in Wallerfied around 4 pm.
When a news team from the T&T Guardian visited the couple’s home almost 24 hours after the incident, relatives were still trying to piece together.
“The police were not helpful. They ran us when we wanted to see the bodies and did not give us any information. I needed to see because it still feels surreal,” Yearwood’s sister said as she explained she and other relatives only learned of the incident on social media.
She criticised the unnamed person who posted a grisly photo of the couple after they had been shot several times.
“Who does that? Don’t they care how the family feels?” she asked, as she also called on police to be more sensitive to victims’ families at crime scenes.
Yearwood’s relatives also questioned whether more could have been done by police to save the couple’s unborn baby, whom they had already planned to name Rishard Akim Daloo.
“She got shot in her head and the bodies were on the scene for three hours. We don’t know if they could have saved the baby if they had gotten rushed to hospital,” one of Yearwood’s male relatives said.
Yearwood’s family said she was excited for the baby to be born after she found out she was pregnant less than a year ago.
The relatives were clearly emotional as they spoke of Yearwood and the baby while still surrounded by decorations and gifts that were used for her recent baby shower.