Pregnant T&T woman killed days before due date

(Trinidad Guardian) Danielle Year­wood was al­most nine months preg­nant when she, her un­born son and the child’s fa­ther were mur­dered in Waller­field on Mon­day af­ter­noon.

Year­wood, 19, and hus­band Ri­car­do “Mamoo” Daloo left their home at La Pla­ta Gar­dens, Va­len­cia, ear­li­er that day so she could un­der­go her fi­nal ul­tra­sound when they were at­tacked by gun­men in Waller­fied around 4 pm.

When a news team from the T&T Guardian vis­it­ed the cou­ple’s home al­most 24 hours af­ter the in­ci­dent, rel­a­tives were still try­ing to piece togeth­er.

“The po­lice were not help­ful. They ran us when we want­ed to see the bod­ies and did not give us any in­for­ma­tion. I need­ed to see be­cause it still feels sur­re­al,” Year­wood’s sis­ter said as she ex­plained she and oth­er rel­a­tives on­ly learned of the in­ci­dent on so­cial me­dia.

She crit­i­cised the un­named per­son who post­ed a gris­ly pho­to of the cou­ple af­ter they had been shot sev­er­al times.

“Who does that? Don’t they care how the fam­i­ly feels?” she asked, as she al­so called on po­lice to be more sen­si­tive to vic­tims’ fam­i­lies at crime scenes.

Year­wood’s rel­a­tives al­so ques­tioned whether more could have been done by po­lice to save the cou­ple’s un­born ba­by, whom they had al­ready planned to name Rishard Akim Daloo.

“She got shot in her head and the bod­ies were on the scene for three hours. We don’t know if they could have saved the ba­by if they had got­ten rushed to hos­pi­tal,” one of Year­wood’s male rel­a­tives said.

Year­wood’s fam­i­ly said she was ex­cit­ed for the ba­by to be born af­ter she found out she was preg­nant less than a year ago.

The rel­a­tives were clear­ly emo­tion­al as they spoke of Year­wood and the ba­by while still sur­round­ed by dec­o­ra­tions and gifts that were used for her re­cent ba­by show­er.