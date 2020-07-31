Pray for peaceful co-existence in Guyana, entire world – CIOG

See below for full Eid-ul-Adha greeting from CIOG President Al- Hajj Shahabudeen Ahmad:

As-Salaamu Alaikum WaRahmatullahi-WaBarakaatuh

Eid Mubarak, Eid Mubarak, Eid Mubarak!

Allah, God Almighty has reminded us in the Holy Quran: “This day I have perfected your Deen for you, completed my favor upon you, and have chosen for you Islam as your way of life.” (Holy Quran – Chapter 5 verse 3)

All gratitude is due to Allah (SWT), Lord of all creation, peace and blessings on the noble Prophet (SAW), his family and Companions. I extend Eid Mubarak greetings on behalf of the Central Islamic Organization of Guyana to all and ask Allah (SWT), the Almighty, to accept our good deeds.

Eid-ul-Adha has arrived, it is a season of happiness, family bonding, and bridging the gap between the rich and the poor, nurturing mutual compassion, love, and support for the vulnerable; values that are important to Guyanese and the wider community. Eid is also an opportunity to demonstrate solidarity; especially since this year’s Eid-ul-Adha comes as the Muslim Ummah and the world suffers difficult times filled with crises and obstacles. Compassion and support are needed, for many of our brethren are experiencing uncertainty, fear, pain, and frustration. The Corona Virus Pandemic has virtually brought the world to a halt and stopped the journey to perform the Hajj for those residing outside of Saudi Arabia. This is a period of great test which requires reflection and meaningful action.

Eid-ul-Adha cannot be celebrated without remembering the patriarch, the friend of Allah (SWT), Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham), and peace be upon him. This festival commemorates the sacrifices made by Prophet Ibrahim and his family. Prophet Ibrahim (peace be upon him) is described as the forefather of all the prophets who came after him, including Moses, Jesus, and our Beloved Muhammad (SAW). Prophet Ibrahim (peace be upon him) is accorded the highest status in the Holy Quran and is described in (Chapter 16: verse 120), as an “Ummah,” a nation. Imagine one person referred to as an Ummah. This is partly because the amount of good, his exemplar submission to Allah (SWT), and sincerity in his worship, all embodied to the degree of an entire Ummah, a nation. He was given the title of Khaleel-lullah, or friend of Allah.

This is confirmed in the holy quran: “When his Lord said to him ‘submit’, he said ‘I have submitted [in Islam] to the Lord of the worlds.” (Chapter 2: verse 131)”

Eid ul-Adha starts with the glorification of Allah (SWT), and its pinnacle is total submission to the Creator. Our journey begins by understanding and moving through the levels of our soul. If one overcomes his lower desires, detaches from all material desires, and truly humbles before Allah (SWT), one will understand the essence behind this celebration and can derive the best out of this Eid. This was the example of our Prophet Ibrahim (peace be upon him).

Eid ul-Adha is the celebration of the reformation of the human condition from that of servitude to other men to that of devotion to the Creator of all living and non-living things. Do not fall into the trap of considering yourself better than others; Remember Allah (SWT) says, “Oh mankind, we created you from a single man and a single woman, and made you into nations and tribes so that you should get to know one another. The most honored of you are the ones who are most mindful of Him: God is all knowing, all aware.” (Holy Quran – Chapter 49: verse 13).

Considering Eid as a unifying factor for all the Muslim Ummah, I humbly request you to join me in raising our hands in Dua. Supplicating to The Almighty for Blessings and Protection of our Muslim brethren and all of humanity. Let us pray for peaceful co-existence in Guyana and the entire world. Change begins with the person in the mirror. Our actions must prove that we mean no ill to anyone and we are all part of one humanity. Each one of us has to be the change that we desire. Change yourself in order to set an example which encourages others to change. “Verily, Allah (SWT) will not change the condition of a people until they change themselves.” (Holy Quran – Chapter 13: verse 11)

Further, Allah (SWT) reminds us in the Quran, “Indeed, the most worthy of Abraham among the people are those who followed him [in submission to Allah] and this Prophet, and those who believe [in his message]. And Allah is the (protector and helper) of the believers.” (Holy Quran – Chapter 3: verse 68)

Our Father, Prophet Ibrahim, peace be upon him, epitomized the verse of the Quran: “Allah (Alone) is Sufficient for us, and He is the Best Disposer of affairs (for us).” (Holy Quran Chapter 3: verse 173)

May Allah (SWT) continue to bless you and your families and make us people who strive to

bring benefit to others. Let us work on improving ourselves and those around us. Together we work to become agents of peace, instilling harmony among people regardless of ethnicity and creed. Let us be protectors of each other, ensuring we respect the rights of each other. May GOD bless our nation as we strive to build a better country. May Allah (SWT) show us the truth as truth and help us to follow it and show us evil as evil and enable us to avoid it. Let us be like the great Prophet, the Patriarch, our father, the Friend of GOD Ibrahim (Abraham), peace be upon him and his family.

Eid Mubarak Eid Mubarak Eid Mubarak

Was-Salaamu Alaikum -WaRahmatullahi-Wabarakaatuh.