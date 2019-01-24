PPP’s Presidential candidate receives support in Linden as outreach continues

People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) supporters in Linden, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice) have thrown their support behind presidential candidate Irfaan Ali as the Party continues its campaign in preparation for the upcoming General and Regional Elections.

On Wednesday, Ali continued his countrywide outreach – just mere days after being elected the Party’s presidential candidate.

This time, he met and interacted with PPP/C supporters in the mining town, during which they discussed issues facing them such as unemployment, while he outlined his plans to take Guyana forward, including his plans for job creation.

Ali said he was touched by the warm welcome he received from the Lindeners.

“I want to assure you, Comrades, that this is not about supporting Irfaan Ali; this is about the People’s Progressive Party and support the People’s Progressive Party to go onto victory…,” he told a gathering of party supporters.

Flanked by PPP/C parliamentarians and former Ministers Juan Edghill and Jennifer Westford, Ali added, “It is a team approach, the PPP has never been about an individual. The PPP has always been about team…”

Meanwhile, PPP supporters in Linden were vocal in their outpouring of congratulations for Ali.

One supporter said he was “overjoyed” at Ali’s election as presidential candidate, while calling on his fellow Lindeners to “…let us all forgive one another, and work for a common victory for the PPP”.

Another supporter expressed gratitude to Ali and the team of PPP officials for reaching out to the supporters in Linden.

“I must say congratulations… Thank you for being here with us and sharing your vision with us. We can go out from here after today and say the outreach was a success, so thank you very much for coming,” he stated.

Meanwhile, one woman reiterated her commitment to the Party which had begun since it was under the leadership of the late Dr Cheddi Jagan.

“Nobody can’t move me from here and I dedicate myself [to the party]… This party does always give back…,” she asserted.