PPP’s ‘Mask Up’ campaign in full swing

The People’s Progressive Party’s (PPP) ‘Mask Up’ campaign is in full swing with volunteers distributing masks and other essential items to citizens in several regions across the country to help contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Several persons have come on board and are helping to sew thousands of cloth masks for free distribution.

Presidential Candidate Irfaan Ali is leading the initiative which will see over 10,000 masks being distributed to persons across Guyana. The programme was launched last Saturday at the Leonora Market.

The team continued its countrywide distribution exercise today (Thursday), in areas around Georgetown (Region 4).

Dr Ali is also appealing to all citizens to wear the masks so as to protect themselves and others against the virus.

According to Dr Ali, it is more important now than ever that all Guyanese, regardless of their race, religion or political affiliation, to come together and fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think we can help each other and save each other by at least wearing these masks, observing the social distancing, ensuring that we wash our hands regularly and sanitise. Let us do [this] together, we have to protect each other,” he posited.

In an effort to play its part in the fight against the novel coronavirus, the PPP/C has established a National COVID-19 Multi-stakeholders’ Response Forum.

Following are scenes from today’s distribution exercise: