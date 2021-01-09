PPP’s Central Committee member passes on

Central Committee Member of the People’s Progressive Party, Majeed Hussain, has died.

Condolences have been pouring in from party members as well as other politicians who were acquainted with the “friendly” Hussain.

See below for a statement from the PPP

The People’s Progressive Party mourns the passing of one of its leaders, Majeed Hussain, who died earlier this morning.

Majeed Hussain served our party in various capacities.

He was a member of the Central Committee.

He was a true patriot who was integrally involved in the struggle to resist the attempt by the APNU+AFC to subvert the will of the Guyanese people through the rigging of the March 2nd 20202 General and Regional Elections.

The party expresses its deepest condolences to the family and relatives of Majeed Hussain and the members of the PPP family who knew and loved this friendly and humble leader.