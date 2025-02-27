PPP will not approve revaluation of properties – Jagdeo

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has ruled out any support from his administration for reevaluating properties in Georgetown and, more so, across the country.

“We will not approve any revaluation exercise for properties in the city or any part of the country whatsoever,” he said during his weekly press conference at Freedom House, Rob Street, Georgetown on Thursday.

Jagdeo’s comments came in response to City Mayor Alfred Mentore’s threat to file legal action against property owners for outstanding rates and taxes if they fail to go in and settle their arrears. Reports are that he also indicated that he will be asking for a meeting with the Chief Valuation Officer to discuss valuation and revaluation of properties in Georgetown.

The PPP General Secretary questioned the move to reevaluate properties in an election year. “Why would you want to do a revaluation of property in Georgetown in this year? We have made it very clear that there will be no revaluation of any property which means higher taxes for people in Georgetown or any other part of the country,” he emphasised. He added that some religious organisations have also complained about notices to increase their rates and taxes.

The City Mayor proposed taxpayers contact his office to facilitate settling of their outstanding debts.

To this end, Jagdeo who is also Vice President of the country, noted that such practices are a recipe for corruption, leading to different persons paying differing sums to the council.

“I would urge the citizens of Georgetown not to go in there and negotiate any payment directly with the Mayor or his officers that he may assign to do so,” Jagdeo expressed. He also cautioned persons against paying bribes.

The PPP General Secretary said while it is commendable that the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) wants to collect taxes, they should start with the People’s National Congress (PNC) headquarters which owes over $6 billion.

“The council budget, they can fund two years of city council’s expenditure by just collecting congress place taxes,” he noted.

