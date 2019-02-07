PPP urges Police to probe increase of ceiling for restricted contracts

The Opposition People’s Progressive Party wants the Public Procurement Commission and the Guyana Police Force to look into moves by Government to raise the threshold for restricted contracts. The party claims that this is illegal and urges State Agencies not to comply with the changes.

The gazetted Procurement (Amendment) Bill of 2019 signed by Finance Minister Winston Jordan will see larger contracts being awarded without the benefit of advertising.

A move, which Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo has said is illegal and calls on the relevant authorities to look into the matter.

According to Jagdeo, the law clearly states that the Cabinet and the Procurement Commission shall review the Cabinet’s threshold annually with the objective of increasing the ceiling to gradually phase out Cabinet’s role in the procurement process.

Furthermore, the Opposition Leader warns that any agency or public official who complies with these changes will be held accountable.

The gazetted changes saw the threshold for restricted contracts for goods and services move from $3 to $10 million, while construction contracts, has been moved from $10 to $20 million. Additionally, Quotation methods of procurement have been raised to $3 million.

In on a letter dated February 4, 2019, Deputy Chairman of the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), Mark Bender, informed state agencies and officials of the changes which take immediate effect.