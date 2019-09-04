PPP urges full support for The Bahamas

The Peoples Progressive Party (PPP) is urging full support for hurricane-hit Bahamas.

See full statement below:

The People’s Progressive Party and all Guyanese extend our sympathy and wholehearted support to the Government and people of the Commonwealth of the

Bahamas in their time of need following the devastation caused by Hurricane

Dorian.

Guyanese are horrified by the unspeakable destruction of life and property

on the Abaco and the Grand Bahamas Islands.

At the same time we salute the bravery and selflessness of so many Bahamians to rescue people in their communities under dangerous conditions.

Prime Minister Minnis has called this a tragedy of epic proportions and has recognized that the reconstruction of these islands will take years.

We recognize that Bahamas will require consistent regional and global support for a long time to come.

Guyana must extend its support to Bahamas as quickly as possible, as it has unflinchingly done in the past for fellow brothers and sisters in the Caribbean who suffered terrible natural disasters.