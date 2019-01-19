PPP says it stands firmly behind Ali as Presidential candidate

The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) says it is stands firmly behind Executive member Ifraan Ali who was earlier on Saturday elected by the majority of the 35-member Central Committee to serve as the Presidential Candidate for the Party in the upcoming Regional and General Elections.

The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) today concluded the process of electing its

Presidential Candidate, a process which lasted for nearly two months.

In accordance with the agreed process, the Central Committee elected Mohammed

Irfaan Ali as the Party’s Presidential Candidate for the next National and Regional

Elections.

Five candidates expressed an intention to contest for this post. These were Anil Nandlall, Dr Frank Anthony, Dr Vindhya Persaud, Irfaan Ali and Gail Teixeira.

Immediately prior to the elections Dr Frank Anthony, Dr Vindhya Persaud and

Gail Teixeira withdrew from the contest leaving Nandlall and Ali as the two

contestants.

Ali received 24 votes and Nandlall received 11 votes from the 35

Member Central Committee, thereby making Ali the Presidential Candidate.

After the vote the four other contenders congratulated Ali and pledged support to

working towards a PPP/C victory.

The 38-year-old Ali has been a member of the PPP for over 20 years and a part of

the leadership for 15 years where he held the position of Finance Secretary for

several years.

He served in the Cabinet for 7 years holding the portfolios of Minister of Housing

and Water and Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce.

The Party wishes to assure that despite a most rigorous and competitive

campaign, the party remains united and stands firmly behind the Presidential Candidate and pledges to work fervently to deliver victory at the polls as we continue to struggle for a better Guyana.