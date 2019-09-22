PPP rules out return to Parliament to cloak illegal Govt in legitimacy

…vows continued protests countrywide until President fixes election date

…says Police taking political instructions

The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) has ruled out returning to the National Assembly to extend the life of the Government and lend legitimacy to its illegal status, while holding to its position that countrywide protests will continue against the caretaker President until an election date is set.

See below, the full statement from the PPP:

The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) notes with deep apprehension and concern the veiled threats issued by the Guyana Police Force (GPF), in a press release, against the citizens of this country, who have decided to register their protestations against an illegal and unconstitutional Government pretending to be lawful and legitimate.

The Constitution of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana guarantees to every citizen of this country, as a fundamental right and freedom, the right to assemble, associate and demonstrate peacefully.

Article 147 (1) of the Constitution provides:

“Except with his or her own consent, no person shall be hindered in the enjoyment of his or her freedom of assembly, association and freedom to demonstrate peacefully…”

The PPP wishes to assure the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and indeed the entire nation that we will stand as the vanguard to ensure that Guyanese are not denied the opportunity to exercise their rights and freedoms guaranteed by the Constitution and the rule of law.

We maintain that the PPP sponsored protest action on the 19th September 2019, outside and inside of the Pegasus Hotel was peaceful and in a manner contemplated and provided for by the Constitution. Hundreds of cameras were rolling, live streaming the event worldwide. The record is still available. Not a single act of violence or intimidation can be identified. Honest members of the GPF, present at the venue, will be able to confirm that there was absolutely no need for them to use force of any type at the activity, despite the provocation of former Ministers Karen Cummings and David Patterson.

To the GPF, we say that we are aware that the Force at the senior level has been directed to take actions against peaceful protesters. While this by itself is wrong, the fact that the directions are coming from an illegal regime simply makes it worse. Indeed, the only illegality, which took place that day, was Mr Granger pretending to be a legitimate President.

We remind the GPF and indeed every public servant, public officer and holder of statutory and constitutional offices that their allegiance is to the Constitution and by virtue of that very Constitution, the legitimate tenure of the Government of Guyana has come to an end, therefore, those who are currently clinging to the reigns of governmental offices are doing so unconstitutionally, unlawfully and are simply imposters. To take directions of any kind from this grouping is simply being complicit in the unlawfulness and unconstitutionality being perpetrated. We advise that at the appropriate time that the law will not grant coverage to such actions.

We take this opportunity to remind Mr David Granger, who continues to squat in the Office of the President, that the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has signalled its readiness, which you were so anxiously awaiting but you still continue to refuse to fix a date for the elections, earliest in accordance with the imperatives of Article 106 (6) and (7) of the Constitution and not at his own caprice. The PPP promises that unless this early date is fixed, countrywide protestations against him will continue.

Needless to say, despite the rantings of the corrupt cabal, the PPP maintains that its return to the National Assembly is unnecessary and will not only lend legitimacy to the Government’s unconstitutional occupation in Office, but will also provide some degree of legal cover to all the unlawful actions done, decisions made and monies spent during this period of unconstitutionality.