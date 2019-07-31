PPP protests again for Govt to resign, call elections

Scores of supporters of the Peoples Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) have organised yet another protest, calling on the government to resign and for President David Granger to announce a date for elections.

The protest, being conducted outside of the Ministry of the Presidency, attracted a number of supporters, decked in red, waving placards, and demanding that elections be held in keeping with the Guyana Constitution and the ruling of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ).

Only last week, the PPP organised a countrywide protest where supporters in every administrative region picketed offices of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), demanding that they scrap the house-to-house registration exercise and begin preparing for elections to be held no later than September 18.