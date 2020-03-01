PPP objects to Govt financier’s aircraft being used as GECOM’s movable Polling Station

The People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) is objecting to the use of a fleet of aircrafts owned by businessman, Brian Tiwari, who is a known APNU/AFC supporter and financier, to transport ballot boxes and polling officials on Monday’s Elections Day.

PPP/C General Secretary, Bharrat Jagdeo on Saturday said that if this is done then there will be no trust in the process since using a known coalition supporter’s aircraft is akin to using private residences of people who are politically aligned.

“So, if you can’t use private residences of people who are politically aligned then how can you use a private aircraft of a man who’s politically aligned to transport ballot boxes and polling day officials,” Jagdeo said.

