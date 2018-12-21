‘PPP love to talk but we are doing’ – Ramjattan on no-confidence motion

Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan, this evening in the National Assembly called out the Parliamentary Opposition for attempting to create a polarising atmosphere.

He was defending the APNU+AFC Coalition Government’s track record, as the debate on the PPP-led no-confidence motion continued in the House.

Minister Ramjattan described the opposition’s arguments in support of the motion, as the “most scattered and disaggregated”.

The minister alluded to this Administration’s efforts in fighting the drug trade and importantly human trafficking, moving from tier 3 under the PPP regime to now a tier 1 under the Coalition Government.

Improvements in tackling piracy were also pointed out. The opposition was also reminded of the support its Administration received publicly by convicted criminals and the crime wave during the 2001 -2008 period.

While acknowledging the number of robberies, Minister Ramjattan said he has discussed with the Police Commissioner, crime-fighting strategies to be implemented by the Guyana Police Force.

According to the minister, the crime rate under the Coalition is still lower than it was years ago under the previous administration. He noted that reports have increased since the 911 system which is working effectively.

This Government, Minister Ramjattan said, is moving apace and ensuring jobs are created for young people.

“They [PPP] love to talk but we [Government] are doing… and that is what will take the country far.”

He rubbished the opposition’s claim that a Government Member of Parliament will vote in favour of the motion.