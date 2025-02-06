PPP does not need State funds to campaign – Jagdeo

General Secretary of the Peoples Progressive Party (PPP) Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has made it clear that his party does not need to use State funds to finance its campaign for the 2025 elections.

“We will not spend government money to campaign,” he told reporters during his press conference on Thursday.

Jagdeo said the party is already in the process of procuring materials it will need for the campaign season later this year.

“And these are all funded from money that we will raise, we don’t need to use State funds,” he said.

In contrast, he noted that the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) + Alliance For Change (AFC) spent some $419.5 billion during the 2020 elections campaign season, without parliamentary oversight and approval.

“This is a fact,” Jagdeo posited.

The Commission of Inquiry (COI) into the March 2020 General and Regional Elections had found that “there is a lack of transparency and accountability regarding political parties and campaign financing. Political parties have historically raised funds without any limitations regarding the source or amount of donation, and with very little obligation to disclose election expenses. There is a strong need for such legislation, as there is a perception that persons and/or corporations who give large donations stand to gain political favours.”

