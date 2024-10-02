PPP Councillor to get LGC, Court involved amid 3-month suspension from NA Town Council

A councillor representing the Peoples Progressive Party (PPP) on the New Amsterdam Town Council has been suspended from the Council for three months.

Carol Trim-Bagot’s suspension was recommended and voted on when the Council held its statutory meeting on Monday.

Speaking at a press conference held by the Council on Tuesday, Mayor Wainright McIntosh said the decision was made in accordance with the standing order and rules of the Council, specifically Cap. 28:01 Standing Order 9(h), which provides the framework for maintaining decorum and respect within the governing body.

He said the motion was brought following a pattern of unacceptable behaviour exhibited by the Councillor.

Meanwhile, Councillor Trim-Bagot described the situation as a “sad day” for the town.

“The modus operandi of APNU [A Partnership for National Unity] is always to silence people. The bullyism that transpired was uncalled for. The Mayor has acted outside of his capacity as the Mayor,” she told reporters at a press conference in the region organised by the PPP.

On Monday, only thirteen councillors on the 14-person Council were present and when the motion was put to the floor, the six PPP Councillors voted against it and the six APNU Councillors voted for it. The Mayor, who has the casting vote, ensured that it was passed.

Meanwhile, in another press conference held on Wednesday by the PPP, Trim-Bagot said she will be trying to get the Local Government Commission involved in the matter.

The politician said she will also be moving to the court.

