PPP contracts “powerful” US firm for elections campaign

The People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) has contracted Washington D.C lobbying firm, Mercury Public Affairs to help with its elections campaign.

Mercury Public Affairs is a high-stakes public strategy and communications firm that provides services to the world’s most successful companies, leading advocacy groups, governments, political parties, NGOs, and prominent public and political figures including US President Donald Trump.

PPP General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo says the move is “proactive” and shows that the Party understands “modern geopolitics”.

In an invited comment, Jagdeo told Inews: “This is how American policy is shaped and the most effective way to counter APNU/AFC misrepresentation and deceit”.

Jagdeo, a former president, explained that this move “is a small one to pay for the protection of our democracy and it is a harbinger of how a future PPPC administration will influence policy decisions regarding our country in a very positive manner”.

According to the Opposition Leader, the APNU/AFC administration has been bombarding the world with lies about the state of the country.

Reports are that the contract was signed on March 7, 2019, between Executive Secretary of the PPP, Zulfikar Mustapha, and Mercury Public Affairs.

Jagdeo explained that this agreement would have had to be registered with the US government as a public record and full disclosure of the reasons made.

He noted that the date of signing was just as Guyanese were faced with the gravest threat to their hard-won democratic rights. He was referring to the looming constitutional crisis following the passage of a motion of no-confidence against the coalition government.

“Rights wrested from the death grip of the PNC with the help of another American, President Jimmy Carter, it is altogether fitting that a forward-thinking decision was made to bring the issues and challenges facing Guyana and its people to the attention of those who shape policy and wield influence in the realm of American government and politics,” Jagdeo stated.