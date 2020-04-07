PPP continues countrywide distribution of face masks to contain spread of coronavirus

Presidential Candidate of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic, Dr Irfaan Ali, is leading a team persons to distribute thousands of face masks and other essential items across the country, in an effort to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19).

Dr Ali is also appealing to all citizens to wear the masks so as to protect themselves and others against the virus.

The team continued its countrywide distribution exercise earlier, today (Tuesday), at the Mahaica Market and it’s environs (Region 4).

According to Dr Ali, it is more important now than ever that all Guyanese, regardless of their race, religion or political affiliation, to come together and fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think we can help each other and save each other by at least wearing these masks, observing the social distancing, ensuring that we wash our hands regularly and sanitise. Let us do [this] together, we have to protect each other,” he posited.

The PPP/C Presidential Candidate noted that the public needs to do their part to assist the frontline workers.

In an effort to play its part in the fight against the novel coronavirus, the PPP/C has established a National COVID-19 Multi-stakeholders’ Response Forum.

The ‘everyone wears a mask’ campaign is one of the measures the Forum is pushing.