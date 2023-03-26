PPP/C will destroy, completely wipe out weapon of racism – Pres. Ali

President Dr Irfaan Ali today declared that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Government will work to rid the ‘weapon of racism’ from the Guyanese society.

He made this pronouncement while delivering remarks at an event hosted by the PPP at Babu Jaan, Corentyne, Region Six to ‘Celebrate the life and work’ of Father of the Nation and its Founder, Dr Cheddi Jagan.

The Head of State noted that the PPP/C has charted a course in which they are healing the wounds of the past and creating a fresh platform through which growth and development, progress, and love and unity are spread among the people of this country.

However, President Ali pointed out that despite Dr Jagan and his wife, Janet, fighting against the oppression of one people over the next, the issue of racism is now being weaponized to divide the Guyanese people by some political leaders.

“They only weaponize this one great asset that we have. The one great asset is our diversity as a people. It is not a negative. Our diversity is a great asset to us. But there are those who cannot help themselves but weaponise this asset.”

“Today, I say that no weapon formed in the clothing of racism will succeed once this People’s Progressive Party is alive and we don’t intend to die. We will stay alive. We will disband, destroy and completely wipe out the weapon of racism that continues to be used against the people of this country. And those who handle the weapon must understand that their days are a number and their days are coming to an end because that weapon is being destroyed. globally. And that weapon will be buried here in Guyana,” Ali stated.

According to the President, in understanding how important the contribution of Dr Jagan is to this country, one needs to understand the infliction on the Guyanese people during the five years the PPP was out of office.

It is for this reason, Ali noted that the policies that his government pursues are be reflective of the core values and principles at Dr Jagan stood for. These include food security, universal education, health, public infrastructure, and investment in human capital, among others.

“Comrade Cheddi lived for the working class. But he did not live to see the working class remain working class or remain in poverty. He lifted them out of poverty, not for us to cry every day we’re fighting for the working class. What are we fighting for the working class for; to uplift them, to uproot poverty, to remove them from poverty, to give them human dignity, to give them equal opportunity, and that is what the People’s Progressive Party/Civic continues to do,” President Ali stated.

