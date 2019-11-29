PPP/C to create 10,000 house lots annually

The Peoples Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) has promised to create 10,000 house lots annually, once it returns to office.

In fact, it has a wide range of plans for the housing sector.

The PPP/C plans to invest in support infrastructure in existing and new housing schemes; reverse VAT on building materials; facilitate affordable financing for home ownership; promote home ownership, particularly among youths and young, professionals through tax and other incentives; and promote partnerships and incentivize private sector involvement in the sector.

This was revealed in the Party’s Manifesto “Our Plan for Prosperity 2020-2025”.