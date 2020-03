The People’s Progressive Party/Civic has secured a total of 43, 220 votes in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) as the results were released moments ago by the Returning Officer.

APNU/AFC received 20, 350 votes while Change Guyana received 248; FED UP 148; PRP- 364; and URP- 125.

The number of electors for Region Six is 99, 131