PPP/C promises cheaper, more reliable electricity

“Energy is key for the economic growth of Guyana and for an improved quality of life for all Guyanese,” the Peoples Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) outlined in its Manifesto “Our Plan for Prosperity 2020-2025”.

The Party promises, once elected to government, to provide cheaper and more reliably electricity.

“The PPP/C is committed to providing affordable, stable and reliable energy to benefit both households and businesses. We will implement a program with an energy-mix that includes hydropower, solar and wind, which will lead to more than 400 Megawatts of newly-installed capacity for residential and commercial-industrial users.”

The Party said it will:

Complete the Amaila Falls Hydro Project, moving towards clean, reliable, affordable power supply.

Produce in excess of 200 MW in the interim, from natural gas.

Invest in solar and wind systems for off-grid areas.

Expand the Hinterland Electrification Programme.

Replace and upgrade solar panels in the hinterland.

Take urgent action to improve and upgrade the national grid (transmission and distribution).

Develop micro grids for large hinterland villages.