PPP/C Presidential Candidate obtains doctorate from UWI

People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Presidential Candidate Irfaan Ali has graduated from the University of the West Indies with a Doctorate of Philosophy in Urban and Regional Planning.

Ali was listed to receive the Doctor of Philosophy degree during a graduation ceremony at the UWI’s St Augustine Campus in Trinidad.

At his weekly press conference on Thursday, PPP General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo extended congratulations to Ali.

Prior to and even after his election as Presidential Candidate back in January this year, Ali had come under scrutiny over his academic qualifications – something which both he and the Party had defended over the past year.

In fact, during a press conference back in April, Ali maintained that he was an honest candidate and had what it took to carry the Party to victory at the upcoming elections.