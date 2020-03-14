PPP/C, other parties file requests for recount of Reg. 4

The Peoples Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) this morning successfully filed a request for a recount of the votes for Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica).

The request was filed by PPP/C’s Counting Agent, Charles Ramson Jr. at the Office of the Returning Officer located at the Ashmin’s Building, High and Hadfield Streets, Georgetown.

Ramson said he submitted the request to a Deputy Returning Officer.

“They signed for it and we have a copy of the receipt,” Ramson told reporters.

INews understands that other political parties have succeeded in filing requests for recounts for Region Four.

Last evening, the Region Four Returning Officer Clairmont Mingo declared results for the district under questionable circumstances.

Political party representatives and other stakeholders argue that the Statements of Poll used by GECOM during the tabulation process were clearly tampered with.

According to Ramson, “his [Mingo’s] result does not accord with our tabulation of the Statements of Poll GECOM gave to us and as a result we are requesting a recount.”

Moreover, Ramson reminded the GECOM Chair Justice Claudette Singh of her commitment to honouring requests for recount.

“We want to hold her to that commitment that she has made to us and to the Guyanese public,” he posited.