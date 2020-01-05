PPP/C launches “Stronger Together for a Better Guyana” campaign to take government

speakers include Presidential and Prime Ministerial Candidates

Thousands of Guyanese are expected to congregate at the Kitty Market Square in Georgetown as the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) launches its 2020 Elections Campaign today, Sunday, January 5.

The launch is expected to kick off from 15:00h and will see a plethora of speakers from the Party outlining their vision to lead Guyana for the next five years. The campaign will be launched under the “Stronger Together for a Better Guyana” banner.

Headlining the launch will be Presidential Candidate Dr Irfaan Ali and his running mate, former Guyana Defence Force Chief of Staff Brigadier (retired) Mark Phillips. Along with the running duo, General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo will layout the Party’s plan heading into the March 2 General and Regional Elections.

The Party is inviting all Guyanese to come and listen as they outline their plans to create jobs, reduce taxation, and improve education and healthcare in addition to presenting ideas for affordable housing and management of the oil and gas sector.

Last month, the PPP/C launched their manifesto titled: “Our plan for prosperity”, with excerpts outlining the Party’s policies and plans for the country and its people, should it get into office.

Some of the plans outlined include the removal of Value Added Tax (VAT) on key areas such as electricity, water and healthcare, among other things.

Also high on the Party’s agenda is the reversal and/or reduction of the over 200 tax measures imposed by the coalition Administration – such as on building materials, on data, and exports.

The Party also outlined that it will reverse the VAT on farming, mining and forestry equipment, which has caused untold difficulties for farmers, miners and those in the forestry sector.

Additionally, the PPP, in its 2020 elections manifesto, has promised that if elected to office, it would advance constitutional reform with the input of the citizens themselves. The PPP/C has also promised that should it return to office, the restoration of the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) is high on its agenda.

The Party also noted some concrete measures they will pursue, including establishing an International Centre of Excellence for Biological Diversity. According to the PPP/C, this centre will promote cutting-edge research, while developing and exporting educational services.

They also promised that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) would have its capacity built to provide enhanced regulation. In addition, the National System of Protected Areas would also be enhanced.

According to the PPP, steps would also be taken to decarbonise the transport sector by implementing a mixture of ethanol into vehicles to reduce the use of fossil fuels. Other measures the Party touted were renewable energy technologies and providing incentives for biomass-to-energy projects. The Party promised it would also provide grants for start-up businesses for renewable and recycling projects.

Another measure the Party promised was to implement a National Land Use policy for residential and commercial interests, as well as establishing an inter-agency mechanism for coordination between the forestry, mining, agriculture, settlements and infrastructure sector.

The incumbent Government launched its campaign at D’Urban Park – one of the coalition’s first controversial projects, on Friday. Headlining the launch was Trinidadian soca singer, Farmer Nappy.

At the launch, it, rather than presenting its plans and making its case for another five years in office, the David Granger-led Administration just presented themselves.

The coalition also notably failed to indicate when it would release its manifesto with a detailed plan for the development of Guyana – a now oil-producing nation.

In addition, the coalition party also failed to name AFC’s Leader, Khemraj Ramjattan as its Prime Ministerial candidate.