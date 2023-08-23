PPP/C Govt will not “walk away from sugar” – Pres. Ali

President Dr Irfaan Ali affirmed that his Government would not “walk away from sugar” and the thousands of workers who are a part of the industry.

He said that the aim of the country is to continue investing heavily in the agriculture sector to ensure that Guyana and the region become food secure.

President Ali explained that his Government is working with the governments of India and Guatemala to identify technical support for the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) to innovate the industry.

During his feature address, earlier today, at the Guyana Agriculture and General Workers Union (GAWU) 22nd Delegates Congress at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, the President reminded that his Government is making the necessary investments that will propel Guyana to not only become a global leader in food, energy, and climate security but to ensure that all Guyanese enjoy the highest level of service, especially in healthcare and education.

--- ---