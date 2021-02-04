PPP/C Govt issued 446 scholarships since taking office

Since taking office in August 2020, the Peoples Progressive Party Administration has issued some 446 scholarships for both local and international studies totalling more than $80,000,000.

This was revealed by Public Service Minister, Sonia Parag, in response to questions asked by her predecessor, Opposition Member of Parliament Tabitha Sarabo-Halley.

Minister Parag noted that a total of 39 scholarships were awarded locally, amounting to some $16.1 million. This includes some 34 scholarships to the University of Guyana (UG) to the tune of $13.2 million.

Three scholarships were also granted for the Guyana School of Agriculture, totalling some $855,000. Additionally, one scholarship each was issued to Art Williams and Harry Wendt Aeronautical School and Texila American University to the tune of $880,000 and $1,100,000, respectively.

Meanwhile, in excess of $67 million in scholarships were issued for studies overseas. Of these 35 scholarships, seven were study leave with pay, while two were donour-funded.

In addition, the Minister also disclosed that these 446 scholarships issued since August, 26 are online.

“It must be noted that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most scholarships awarded are of an online nature,” the Minister said.

Moreover, the 446 scholarships were distributed across all ten Administrative Regions in Guyana. The majority, being 226, was awarded to Region Four, while Region Three received 51, Region Ten got 45, and Region Six received 42.

Twenty-three scholarships were given to Region Five, while Region Two got 21, and Region One ,14. Region Nine received 10 scholarships, while Regions Seven and Eight got seven each.