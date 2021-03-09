PPP/C Councillors at Rosignol/Zeelust NDC withdraw resignations

Six councillors of the Rosignol/Zeelust Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) on the West Coast of Berbice (WCB) have rescinded their intent to resign from their substantive posts.

The councillors, who represent the Peoples Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C), reportedly resigned some time ago.

Chairman of the NDC Chate R Puran, Vice Chair Iqbal Alli along with Councillors Haimwattie Persaud, Agnes Karamchand, Samuel Jagnandan, Joseph Tirbhawan are said to have resigned due to an issue of relocating roadside vendors at Rosignol.

But, in a missive addressed to the Overseer, the Councillors accused the APNU/AFC of contorting their resignations to suit their political agenda.

“We the undersigned councillors are deeply offended that the APNU/AFC cabal and their sympathizers have sought to falsely portray our resignation over a disagreement on a particular issue in the NDC as a loss of confidence in the People’s Progressive Party Civic Government,” the letter stated.

The Councillors said they met with PPP/C General Secretary and Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo and had the issues surrounding their resignations clarified.

“We expressed at that meeting our desire to accelerate development in our NDC and sought the assistance of the Government and Party to support this goal. We explained that the community and NDC have suffered from neglect, discrimination and lack of accountability during the APNU/AFC time in office. We therefore withdraw our resignation with immediate effect,” they said.

The letter was signed by all of the councillors.

It was reported that the issue of relocating roadside vendors stemmed from a visit by Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall. The Councillor who accompanied the Minister on his visit reportedly informed the NDC that the Minister ordered that vending at Rosignol be stopped and the vendors removed from the roadside.

However, the Minister denied that and indicated that an agreement with the vendors were arrived at and they would relocate after remedial works are completed at the market.