PPP/C commends GECOM Chair for upholding the Constitution

See full statement from the Peoples Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C):

The People’s Progressive Party is extremely happy with today’s decision of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to direct the Chief Election Officer to prepare a report, using the recount results, in keeping with Section 96 of the Representation of the Act, Chapter 1:03; paving the way for the official declaration of Election Results and thereby allowing for the swearing-in of Dr. Irfaan Ali as the ninth Executive President of Guyana.

Further today’s decision is in line with earlier expressed views that GECOM is not a court of law; therefore it has no jurisdiction to hear allegations of irregularities, which in any case has been totally discredited by the report of the CARICOM team, and aggrieved parties can seek redress by way of an Election Petition to the court. The Commission agreed that GECOM has no jurisdiction to annul an election, since no such power was conferred onto it in under Article 162 (1) (b) of the Constitution.

The PPP wishes to commend the GECOM Chair, retired Justice Claudette Singh, for standing on the side of rule of law and upholding the Constitution of Guyana.

The Party wishes to congratulate Dr. Irfaan Ali, the President-Elect, and anxiously awaits his swearing-in as the ninth Executive President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana.

The move towards a speedy transition to a democratically elected government will allow our nation to focus on the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, unemployment and issues related to the economy, among others.

