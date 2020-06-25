PPP/C asks GECOM Chair to direct CEO to withdraw ‘fraudulent’ report, prepare new report with recount numbers

The Peoples Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) has written the Chair of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) asking for Chief Elections Officer Keith Lowenfield to be directed to withdraw his latest report submitted on June 23.

Attorneys Devindra Kissoon and Anil Nandlall wrote Justice (retired) Claudette Singh on June 24 regarding the upcoming Caribbean Court of Justice hearing into the appeal filed by the PPP/C against the Court of Appeal’s ruling.

The letter states: “we would be grateful if the Chief Election Officer can be directed to withdraw the report he submitted dated June 23, 2020 and be redirected to act in the accordance with the instructions previously given on June 16, 2020 “using the results of the recount” as the basis for his report.”

In his new report, Lowenfield included manufactured numbers which vary from the certified recount results.

The lawyers explained that they are not “unmindful” of the CCJ’s order dated June 23 which states: “The Guyana Elections Commission and its officers and agents take no step to prejudice the fair hearing of this Application including but not limited to issuing a declaration of the results of the elections held on 2nd March 2020, until this Court issues final orders following the hearing and determination of the questions raised before this Honourable Court in the said Application.”

However, they explained that “the clear language of the CCJ Order does not prevent compliance with our request.”

According to the PPP/C, the GECOM Chair’s written order on June 16 was not complied with. That order had directed Lowenfield to prepare a report based on the recount results, which show that the PPP/C has emerged winners of the 2020 elections.