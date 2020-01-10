PPP/C arrives to submit lists of candidates

The Peoples Progressive Party Civic has arrived at the Umana Yana to submit their lists of candidates and nominators for the upcoming elections on March 2, 2020.

Leading the team was Presidential Candidate Irfaan Ali, Prime Ministerial Candidate Brigadier Mark Phillips as well as General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo.

Today’s Nomination Day proceedings are being held at the Umana Yana in Kingston, Georgetown, commencing from 13:00h until 17:00h. Each party is required to submit their lists of candidates for the election of a President, members of the National Assembly and members of the Regional Democratic Councils to the Chief Elections Officer.