Powership begins producing power to national grid

See full statement from Minister within the Ministry of Public Works Deodat Indar:

Following strategic investments in the energy sector by the PPP/C Government, it has now been brought to reality as of 9:47 a.m. today, the 60MW powership began producing power to be added to GPL’s grid.

This project was met with many challenges in mounting the second powership which included pile driving for mooring and wharf facilities to accommodate the vessel, building of a temporary access road, and installation of 3.9km of 69kV high-power transmission lines through communities and over highways. These steel structures although seen in developed countries are now being used in Guyana.

These challenges were all met by the contractor, GPL, and GWI as well as other agencies in under 6 weeks. The new base-load generating facility will boost GPL’s generation capacity, bringing it to 265MW, which will satisfy the peak demand in the holiday season of 195MW.

Though there were temporary outages to accommodate the construction works, these inconveniences were necessary to bring the project to completion.

I commend the tireless efforts of the teams at GPL and the contractor (Kalpataru Projects International Ltd) who worked to deliver the PPP/C Government’s promise to supplement the Demerara-Berbice Interconnected System (DBIS) with new base-load generating capacity.

