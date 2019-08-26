Poultry farmer found murdered in Corriverton

A 49-year-old man was in the wee hours of Monday found dead at Rampoor, Corriverton Berbice in Region Six with at least three stab wounds to his chest.

He has been identified as Nigel Lesley Matthews, a poultry farmer of Springlands, Corriverton.

Based on reports received, his body was identified by his roommate, Malcolm Hernandez.

According to Hernandez, his roommate had left home at about 22:00h on Sunday evening but he received a telephone call a few hours later informing him that Matthews was found dead.

No arrests were made as Police continue their investigations.